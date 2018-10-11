Huestis was waived by the Spurs on Thursday, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Huestis signed a deal with the Spurs just a couple of days ago, but was never expected to make the final roster. It was simply an effort by San Antonio to secure his G-League rights and Huestis will likely now start the 2018-19 campaign with the team's affiliate.

