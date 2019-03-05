Huestis posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and a blocked shot in the win Saturday over the Charge.

One of three players to record double-doubles for Austin on Saturday, Huestis has been a marginalized player in his first G League campaign with the organization. Through 18 games, the four-year G League option is setting career-lows in points (8.0) and rebounds (3.9) while playing marginally less minutes than his time with the Blue.