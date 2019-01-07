Josh Huestis: Held to two points
Huestis scored two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 FT) and collected two rebounds across 16 minutes Saturday against Memphis.
Huestis hit just one of four shots from the field in his first game in the G League this year. He doesn't appear to have a large role within his team's rotation as of yet, although the Spurs may slowly start to give him more playing time after returning from a lengthy absence.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...