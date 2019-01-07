Huestis scored two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 FT) and collected two rebounds across 16 minutes Saturday against Memphis.

Huestis hit just one of four shots from the field in his first game in the G League this year. He doesn't appear to have a large role within his team's rotation as of yet, although the Spurs may slowly start to give him more playing time after returning from a lengthy absence.