Josh Magette: Six straight game with 10-plus dimes
In his return to the G League, Magette added 15 points (6-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 10 assists, three steals and two blocks during Thursday's 112-102 loss at the Drive.
This was Magette's six straight game dishing out 10-plus assists while also recording five double-double along the way. The former Alabama-Huntsville guard is the G League's league leader in assists with 10.2. Magette also adds 15.1 points per game which makes him a daily double-double applicant for the BayHawks.
