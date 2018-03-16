In his return to the G League, Magette added 15 points (6-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 10 assists, three steals and two blocks during Thursday's 112-102 loss at the Drive.

This was Magette's six straight game dishing out 10-plus assists while also recording five double-double along the way. The former Alabama-Huntsville guard is the G League's league leader in assists with 10.2. Magette also adds 15.1 points per game which makes him a daily double-double applicant for the BayHawks.