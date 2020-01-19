Play

The Magic waived Magette on Tuesday.

After having his two-way contract converted into a 10-day deal earlier in the month, Magette lost his spot on the 15-man roster when the Magic brought in ex-Rockets forward Gary Clark on a 10-day pact. Magette went unclaimed off waivers, so he'll remain in the organization as a member of Orlando's G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic.

