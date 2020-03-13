Josh Magette: Massive double-double in win
Magette totaled 25 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Bayhawks.
The Alabama-Huntington product continued his excellent season with another remarkable offensive effort. Though he was unable to find success at the NBA level, Magette's been amongst the top player in the G League this season. Across 35.0 minutes per contest, he's posting 21.1 points, 10.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 43.2 percent from the field, 42.8 percent from three and 84.1 percent from the line.
