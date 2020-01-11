Magic's Josh Magette: Inks 10-day contract
Magette had his two-way contract with the Magic converted to a 10-day contract Saturday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Magette signed the two-way deal in July but the contract was nearing it's max of 45 days, and the Magic want the veteran point guard to remain on the roster. The 30-year-old saw a season-high 17 minutes during Friday's loss to the Suns with D.J. Augustin (knee) sidelined.
