Josh Magette: Double-doubles in win
Magette generated 25 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds, one steal and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's win over the Swarm.
Magette continues to chug away at the helm of Lakeland's offense. While he's been unable to take the next step to the NBA, Magette's asserted himself as one of the top point guards in the G League. In addition to his league-leading 9.7 assists per game, Magette's posting 20.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 34.4 minutes per contest.
