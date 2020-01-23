Magette recorded 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's game against Canton.

Magette played well in his return to Lakeland. Despite his excellent G League play, Magette struggled in his time with the Magic, managing just a 33.3 percent hit rate from the field in 4.8 minutes across eight games. In contrast, through 17 minor league contests, Magette's posting averages of 19.6 points, 9.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 34.2 minutes.