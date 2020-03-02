Josh Magette: Maintains excellence
Magette amassed 19 points (6-13 FG
Magette provided a spark in his return from a brief absence due to an undisclosed injury. On the year, the veteran point guard's averaging 20.3 points, 10.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 34.9 minutes per contest.
