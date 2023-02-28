The Raptors waived Hernangomez on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Hernangomez hasn't had a regular spot in the rotation since January and will now be free to join a new team after being let go by Toronto. The versatile veteran averaged 2.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14.6 minutes across 42 appearances (10 starts) with the Raptors. In a corresponding move, Toronto signed Will Barton.
More News
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Held scoreless Friday•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Back to bench•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Starting Friday•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: In line to return Wedensday•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Sidelined another week-plus•