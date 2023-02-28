The Raptors waived Hernangomez on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hernangomez hasn't had a regular spot in the rotation since January and will now be free to join a new team after being let go by Toronto. The versatile veteran averaged 2.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14.6 minutes across 42 appearances (10 starts) with the Raptors. In a corresponding move, Toronto signed Will Barton.