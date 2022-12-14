Hernanogomez (ankle) is available to play in Wednesday's game versus Sacramento, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Hernangomez will make his return Wednesday after missing the previous four games due to a right ankle sprain. Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes will likely be afforded some rest with his return to the lineup.
