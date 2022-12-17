Hernangomez will enter the starting five for Friday's tilt with the Nets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hernangomez will capitalize on the absence of OG Anunoby (hip) and Gary Trent (quadriceps) by earning the starting nod Friday. He is joined by Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Christian Koloko and should garner streaming interest.