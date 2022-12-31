Hernangomez will play a reserve role in Friday's contest against the Suns, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Hernangomez has been in the starting lineup for the Raptors' previous seven games. While he has been starting, his playing time has been trending lower. He played just nine and 11 minutes respectively in his last two games as a starter. It remains what type of role he will see as a reserve now.
