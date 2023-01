Bernard finished with 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 128-103 win over Austin.

Bernard co-led Capital City in scoring alongside Davion Mintz, and the former Motor City player has provided a boost to the team's offense. He has scored at least 11 points in each of his last three outings while also posing decent values in peripheral stats.