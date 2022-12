Bernard notched 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over Motor City.

Bernard started the season playing for Motor City, so he chose a specific game to have a strong performance off the bench. He's averaging 10.0 points per game across 18.6 minutes per game in two regular season games for Capital City, and he should continue as a decent bench threat for the team going forward.