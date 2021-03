McDaniels posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes in Saturday's 109-105 win over Agua Caliente.

McDaniels entered the starting lineup for the first time this year during Saturday's regular-season finale, and he was quite productive for the Swarm. He saw limited playing time off the bench during the G League campaign but averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds over 14.3 minutes per game.