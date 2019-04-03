McDaniels posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in the 117-102 second-round G League playoff loss Friday to Santa Cruz.

McDaniels hardly factored in the Blue's first playoff win but wound up playing 25 minutes Friday. The forward played in 44 games with the Blue this season, averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals across 26.7 minutes per contest.