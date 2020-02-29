Magic's K.J. McDaniels: Acquired by Lakeland
McDaniels was acquired by Lakeland on Friday.
McDaniels last played for the Oklahoma City Blue during the 2018-19 season. He averaged 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 blocks and and 1.0 threes across 26.7 minutes during that campaign.
