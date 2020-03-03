McDaniels totaled 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 18 minutes during

McDaniels was one of the few bright spots during what was a rough outing for the Swarm. Across two games for Greensboro this year, the 27-year-old wing is averaging 8.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest.