McDaniels recorded two points (1-2 FG) and two rebounds over five minutes in Friday's 130-114 loss to Canton.

McDaniels didn't appear in the Swarm's season opener, but he saw minimal playing time during Friday's defeat. He didn't have a high shot volume and only mustered two points against the Charge. McDaniels has been involved in the G League during past seasons, but he hasn't seen much usage early in the 2020-21 campaign.