McDaniels was waived by the Raptors on Sunday, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.

McDaniels was buried on the depth chart on the wing and hadn't seen the floor over the Raptors first two games of the season. That prompted his release Sunday, which now leaves the Raptors with an open roster spot. McDaniels could field some interest elsewhere in the NBA, but if not, he'll likely head to the G-League in an attempt to restore his value.