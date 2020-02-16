Lucas signed a contract Saturday with Serbian club Crvena Zvezda, John Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.

Lucas most recently played for the Pistons and their G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive, after spending part of the 2018-19 season on a two-way deal. His lone appearance with Detroit marked his first since 2014-15, when he suited up for Memphis. The 30-year-old point guard will now head overseas to continue his career and appears unlikely to surface at the NBA level again.