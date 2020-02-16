Kalin Lucas: Finds work in EuroLeague
Lucas signed a contract Saturday with Serbian club Crvena Zvezda, John Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.
Lucas most recently played for the Pistons and their G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive, after spending part of the 2018-19 season on a two-way deal. His lone appearance with Detroit marked his first since 2014-15, when he suited up for Memphis. The 30-year-old point guard will now head overseas to continue his career and appears unlikely to surface at the NBA level again.
More News
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.