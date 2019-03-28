Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Recalled from G League
Swanigan was recalled from the G League on Thursday.
In eight G League appearances for the Stockton Kings, Swanigan is averaging 15.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 29.3 minutes. He's expected to play a minimal role in the NBA for the remainder of this season.
