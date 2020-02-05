Swanigan had seven points (3-6 Fg, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 127-99 loss to the Nuggets.

Swanigan made the most of garbage time, hauling in a season-high 10 rebounds. Swanigan can rack up the boards in bunches when afforded sufficient playing time. Unfortunately, his opportunities are few and far between and he is only someone to keep an eye on in the deepest formats.