Trail Blazers' Caleb Swanigan: To see rotation minutes
Swanigan is expected to see a solid chunk of minutes Thursday against Dallas, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
Thursday will mark Swanigan's first game as a Trail Blazer, and the team is expected to give him some opportunities to show what he can do. He saw few chances with the Kings, averaging just one rebound and 0.7 points over seven contests.
