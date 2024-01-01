Duarte will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's game versus the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Coach Mike Brown hinted at a starting lineup change during the morning shootaround, and it will be Duarte who replaces Kevin Huerter. It remains to be seen if this is just a temporary change, as Huerter has 104 starts to his name over the past two seasons. In five starts this season, Duarte holds averages of 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.