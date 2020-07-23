Jeffries totaled 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two assists and a steal across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 scrimmage oss to the Heat.

The Tulsa product popped for a few games with the Kings last year but played the majority of the season with the G-League team in Stockton. Although he played a significant role in this scrimmage game, it's unclear how he will fit in after the restart once De'Aaron Fox returns and Bogdan Bogdanovic's minutes reach normal levels.