Kings' Harry Giles: Grabs double-double
Giles tallied 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 FT) and 12 rebounds across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 94-80 summer league win over Memphis.
Giles continues to flash his potential after missing of all of last season. In six summer league tilts, he's totaled 54 points, 41 rebounds, 10 steals, four blocks and an assist. At this rate, he could earn himself a rotational role for the Kings in what is set to be his rookie campaign.
