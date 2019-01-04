Giles registered six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in 19 minutes during Thursday's 117-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Giles has appeared in 25 of 38 games this season, delivering modest averages in his 10.6 minutes per game. With fellow rookie big man Marvin Bagley (knee) nearing his return to the lineup, Giles will continue to have plenty of competition for playing time going forward.