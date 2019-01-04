Kings' Harry Giles: Plays 19 minutes in Thursday's loss
Giles registered six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in 19 minutes during Thursday's 117-113 loss to the Nuggets.
Giles has appeared in 25 of 38 games this season, delivering modest averages in his 10.6 minutes per game. With fellow rookie big man Marvin Bagley (knee) nearing his return to the lineup, Giles will continue to have plenty of competition for playing time going forward.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.