Whiteside (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Whiteside missed Friday's loss to the Clippers due to left hip soreness, but he could return Sunday. Marvin Bagley -- also questionable due to a wrist injury -- could see more minutes if Whiteside is ruled out. Chimezie Metu has also gotten run in three of the past four games.