Slawson tallied 17 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block during 29 minutes of Saturday's 92-84 Summer League win over Milwaukee.

Though Slawson attempted just six field goals, he managed to lead the Kings in points while also tying for the team lead in assists and rebounds. The Furman product also collected three steals/blocks, showcasing his versatility.