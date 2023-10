Slawson (illness) is not listed in the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Slawson is on a two-way contract with the Kings and is not expected to be in the rotation most nights, and that might very well be the case Sunday as well. He should add depth to the bench but not much else. Slawson has yet to make his season debut with the Kings and is likely to spend most of his season in the G League.