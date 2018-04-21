Jackson recorded 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 68 games played with Sacramento in 2017-18.

Jackson had an average rookie year as his final stats would indicate but did show at times his potential to be an offensive standout. His career high came on Mar. 22 against Atlanta when he poured in 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the floor. The former North Carolina star has one more guaranteed year on his rookie contract and will make about $2.8 million next season.