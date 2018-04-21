Kings' Justin Jackson: Average rookie season
Jackson recorded 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 68 games played with Sacramento in 2017-18.
Jackson had an average rookie year as his final stats would indicate but did show at times his potential to be an offensive standout. His career high came on Mar. 22 against Atlanta when he poured in 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the floor. The former North Carolina star has one more guaranteed year on his rookie contract and will make about $2.8 million next season.
More News
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Solid offensive contributions again Friday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Starting Friday vs. Memphis•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Update, starting Friday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Gets offensive game going Tuesday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Scores just two points in win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....