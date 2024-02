The Timberwolves signed Jackson to a 10-day contract Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jackson made his last NBA stint in 2022-23 when he averaged 0.9 points in 4.7 minutes across 23 appearances with the Celtics. This season, Jackson averaged 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 19 games for the Texas Legends of the G League before getting this NBA opportunity.