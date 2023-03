Jackson recorded 28 points (10-18 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 134-111 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Jackson's efficient shooting from three-point range helped him record a team-high 28 points Saturday. He will end the season averaging 21.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 35.9 minutes across 14 games for Texas.