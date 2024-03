Jackson's 10-day contract with Minnesota expired Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. He did not log any appearances.

Jackson is eligible for a second 10-day from the Timberwolves, as well as other opportunities from around the league. At the G League level, he has been a staple of the Texas Legends' small-ball frontcourt, posting 63.4 percent true shooting while generating 1.135 points per possession, which ranks in the 96th percentile.