Jackson recorded 11 points (4-16 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 99-82 loss to the Ignite.

Texas struggled offensively across the board Sunday, but none more than Jackson. While he shot 1-of-2 from two-point range, his poor distance shooting caused him to post a minus-20 point differential.