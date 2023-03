Jackson recorded 32 points (12-23 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 reboudnds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 overtime win over the Blue Coats.

Jackson was Texas' leading scorer and posted a season-high 13 defensive rebounds Thursday. He even posted a double-double by halftime with 16 points and 11 rebounds.