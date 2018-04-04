Jackson contributed 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 42 minutes in Tuesday's 97-94 loss to the Suns.

The rookie snapped out of a five-game offensive funk that had seen him score no more than 10 points in any contest and shoot 40.0 percent or worse on four occasions. Jackson was impressive from distance as well after draining just one of 11 attempts from behind the arc over the prior three, but he failed to find the net on a three-point try in the closing seconds that would have knotted the game up at 97. Nevertheless, it was an encouraging performance for Jackson, who's often confounded fantasy owners this season with inconsistent usage and shooting.