Huerter won't return to Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a left ankle injury, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. He played 41 seconds and recorded one foul before exiting the contest.

Huerter was making his second straight start Wednesday after Chris Duarte was demoted to the bench, but Huerter tweaked his ankle less than a minute into the game before limping off the court uncomfortably. Duarte and Malik Monk will likely see bumps in playing time the rest of the game sans Huerter.