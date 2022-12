Huerter (ankle) is questionable to play in Friday's matchup with Detroit.

Huerter is questionable to return Friday after missing Wednesday's game with left ankle soreness. Malik Monk and Terence Davis should see extended minutes if Huerter's absence continues. Huerter has been one of the most efficient outside shooters in the league this season, converting on 41.0 percent of his 7.0 three-point attempts per game.