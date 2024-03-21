The Kings announced Thursday that Huerter, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Washington, has been diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder and labral tear and doesn't have a timetable to return, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Huerter sustained his shoulder injury during Monday's win over the Grizzlies, and the team is still evaluating treatment options. While it's not yet clear when the 25-year-old will be able to return, it seems likely that he's facing a multi-game absence.