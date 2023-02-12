Davis contributed 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 133-128 overtime victory over the Mavericks.

Davis scored 17 of his points in the first half on 8-of-10 shooting from the field before struggling in the second half and overtime, but he still came through with strong production for anybody that used him as a streaming option. If Malik Monk (ankle) continues to miss additional games, Davis should take on an expanded role as the Kings' sixth man.