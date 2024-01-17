Davis will miss the remainder of the season due to a ruptured Achilles, Cyro Asseo de Choch of USA Today reports.

Davis suffered the injury seven minutes into a G League contest against Salt Lake City on Jan. 4. Davis referred to it as complete rupture of his upper Achilles, but the 26-year-old expressed optimism on recovering in time for training camp come August or September. Prior to spending this season with Rip City, Davis averaged 6.7 points on 42.3/36.6/79.1 percent shooting across 64 games with Sacramento in 2022-23, including 58 minutes of playoff action.