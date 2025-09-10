The Kings are waiving Davis, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Davis made a lone appearance for Sacramento during the 2024-25 regular season, so his departure isn't likely to create a significant hole in the rotation. The 28-year-old swingman will hope to net perhaps an Exhibit 10 deal elsewhere ahead of the new campaign. Davis spent the bulk of last year with the G League's Wisconsin Herd, averaging 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 25.7 minutes per game over 38 outings.