Lyles won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Bucks due to a left knee injury. He will finish the contest with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and four rebounds in eight minutes

Lyles injured his knee after bumping into Brook Lopez on a rebound. With Keegan Murray (knee) already out, Alex Len and Kessler Edwards are candidates to receive increased minutes. Lyle's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers.