Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Cracks rotation in Fox's absence
Ferrell tallied nine points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Kings' 107-99 win over the Trail Blazers.
With De'Aaron Fox suffering a significant left ankle sprain during practice Monday, Ferrell stepped into the rotation as the backup point guard, while Cory Joseph ascended to the top unit. The move into the rotation allowed Ferrell to set season highs across the board, but neither he nor Joseph are likely to emerge as significant fantasy assets while Fox is out. Instead, it was Bogdan Bogdanovic (25 points, 10 assists in 32 minutes) who seemed to benefit the most from enhanced play-making opportunities in the Kings' first game minus Fox.
More News
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Averaging five minutes a game•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Impresses during pre-season finale•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Strong showing off bench•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Plays 36 minutes in loss•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Ends with seven points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...