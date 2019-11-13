Ferrell tallied nine points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Kings' 107-99 win over the Trail Blazers.

With De'Aaron Fox suffering a significant left ankle sprain during practice Monday, Ferrell stepped into the rotation as the backup point guard, while Cory Joseph ascended to the top unit. The move into the rotation allowed Ferrell to set season highs across the board, but neither he nor Joseph are likely to emerge as significant fantasy assets while Fox is out. Instead, it was Bogdan Bogdanovic (25 points, 10 assists in 32 minutes) who seemed to benefit the most from enhanced play-making opportunities in the Kings' first game minus Fox.