Ferrell is expected to finalize a 10-day contract with the Clippers this week, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Reports surfaced more than a week ago indicating Ferrell would join the Clippers, but there was apparently a hangup in adding him to the 15-man roster. Ferrell looks like he'll get the opportunity to join LA after all, as the team plans to open up a spot for him by not renewing forward Malik Fitts' 10-day contract. Pending his clearance of the NBA's health and safety protocols, Ferrell could be ready to make his team debut as soon as Tuesday against the Trail Blazers.