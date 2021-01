Ferrell was waived by the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland acquired Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn, so Thon Maker and Ferrell were waived to create roster space. Ferrell signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs on Monday and averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 20.0 minutes across his two appearances.